Swales Keith Desmond Passed away peacefully at home
on Monday 12th October 2020,
aged 91 years.
Much loved Husband to Hilary (deceased), father to Michael & Gary, Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 30th October 2020 at All Saints Church Upper Caldecote at 1pm.
Due to the current restrictions numbers are limited for the service but can be viewed on line - please contact G&H Seamer for the password
- 01767 680519
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation may be sent to G & H Seamers, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG or via their website - www.ghseamer.co.uk
The family would like to add special thanks to Dr Hollington at the Ivel Medical Centre.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 22, 2020