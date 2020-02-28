Home

TL Cobbold
11-13 New Street
St Neots, Bedfordshire PE19 1AE
01480 476136
Kevin Smith Notice
Smith Kevin Peter
Passed away peacefully on Monday 10th February 2020, aged 67 years.

Loving husband to Lindsey and dad to Richard and Darren and a wonderful Gro Gro to James and Emma.
He will be missed by all who knew him.

The Funeral Service will take place
on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at
North Hertfordshire Crematorium at 11.00am. Flowers are welcome,
but donations in memory of Kevin
may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and can be sent
c/o T L Cobbold 11-13 New Street,
St Neots, Cambridgeshire PE19 1AE. Telephone 01480 476136.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 28, 2020
