G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Lily Mayston

Lily Mayston Notice
MAYSTON Lily Passed away peacefully on 16th December 2019 in
Lister Hospital, Stevenage, aged 93 years.
Lil was a lovely Mum to Heather, Martin, Johnnie, Rosie and Linda and Nanny and Great Nanny.
She will be sadly missed by us all.
Rest in Peace
Lil's funeral service will take place on Wednesday 15th January in Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road at 10 am.
All friends are welcome to attend. Mourning clothes are not necessary, bright colours are acceptable.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger, may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 3, 2020
