|
|
|
HINDS MARGARET ANNE On 12th March 2020,
Margaret sadly passed away
aged 91 years.
She was a much loved mum,
grandma and great grandma.
She touched the lives of many people
and will be deeply missed.
There will be a private service held
for close family members.
A celebration of her life will be held
in St Andrew's Church, Langford,
at a later date.
Donations if desired for World Vision
or Royal British Legion may be made at
the time of the celebration or
sent directly to the charity.
All enquiries to Austin's,
Letchworth, Tel: 01462 684292.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 20, 2020