Larkinson Marion Of Tempsford, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday 12th July 2020 in Lister Hospital, aged 90 years.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Bedford Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th August at 11.30am, private to a small number of family and friends.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired for St Mary's Church,
Everton may be sent to
G.H. Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG
or can be made via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 17, 2020