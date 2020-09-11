Home

More Obituaries for Martin Jakins
Martin Jakins

Notice Condolences

Martin Jakins Notice
JAKINS Martin Formerly of Gamlingay,
passed away peacefully after a short illness on 2nd September 2020 in Bedford Hospital, aged 64 years.
A much loved son of Diana
and the late Michael,
brother of Stephen and
will be sadly missed by all his
uncles, aunts and cousins.
Donations, if desired, for
The Anthony Nolan Fund,
(for research into blood disorders) may be sent to G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 11, 2020
