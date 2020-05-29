|
|
|
BOOTH Mary Rose
(Nee Lucas) Passed away peacefully at home on 15th May 2020.
Loving Mother of
Brandon, Marcus and Liz ,
Mother in Law to Dawn Jess and Dan and Grandmother of ten and
great grandmother of nine with another due in June.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
A private family funeral will be held and a Celebration of Mary's life will be announced at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to:-
https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/
mary-r-booth-donations-to-
st-marys-gamlingay.
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 29, 2020