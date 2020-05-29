Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Booth

Notice Condolences

Mary Booth Notice
BOOTH Mary Rose
(Nee Lucas) Passed away peacefully at home on 15th May 2020.

Loving Mother of
Brandon, Marcus and Liz ,
Mother in Law to Dawn Jess and Dan and Grandmother of ten and
great grandmother of nine with another due in June.

She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.

A private family funeral will be held and a Celebration of Mary's life will be announced at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to:-
https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/
mary-r-booth-donations-to-
st-marys-gamlingay.
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -