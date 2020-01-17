|
WILSHER Mary Pamela
'Pam' Passed away peacefully
on 1st January 2020,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Mel,
much loved Mum and Nanny who
will be sadly missed by her
family and friends.
Funeral service takes place on Monday
27th January in All Saints Church,
Southill at 2pm followed by interment.
Flowers may be sent to G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
The family would like to thank all
of the staff at Chase House for
their care and support.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 17, 2020