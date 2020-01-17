Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
14:00
All Saints Church
Southill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wilsher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Wilsher

Notice Condolences

Mary Wilsher Notice
WILSHER Mary Pamela
'Pam' Passed away peacefully
on 1st January 2020,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Mel,
much loved Mum and Nanny who
will be sadly missed by her
family and friends.
Funeral service takes place on Monday
27th January in All Saints Church,
Southill at 2pm followed by interment.
Flowers may be sent to G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
The family would like to thank all
of the staff at Chase House for
their care and support.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -