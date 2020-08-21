|
Reeves Maureen Ann Formerly of Letchworth,
latterly of Park House, Sandy,
passed away peacefully on
6th August in Bedford Hospital,
aged 75 years.
Funeral service takes place in
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road on Thursday 27th August at 12.15 pm.
Due to current restrictions,
if you would like to attend the funeral service, please contact Donna at
Park House on 01767 692186.
Mourners are asked to wear
bright, colourful clothing.
Floral tributes or donations, if desired, for Cats Protection may be sent to
G & H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 21, 2020