Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Reeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Reeves

Notice Condolences

Maureen Reeves Notice
Reeves Maureen Ann Formerly of Letchworth,
latterly of Park House, Sandy,
passed away peacefully on
6th August in Bedford Hospital,
aged 75 years.

Funeral service takes place in
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road on Thursday 27th August at 12.15 pm.
Due to current restrictions,
if you would like to attend the funeral service, please contact Donna at
Park House on 01767 692186.
Mourners are asked to wear
bright, colourful clothing.

Floral tributes or donations, if desired, for Cats Protection may be sent to
G & H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -