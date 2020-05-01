Home

Michael Cook

Michael Cook Notice
COOK Michael Robert 'Mike' Of St Neots Road, Sandy, passed away peacefully in Bedford Hospital on 19th April 2020 aged 80 years.
A much loved dad, grandad,
uncle and brother.
Cremation will take place at
Bedford Crematorium, followed by a private interment in Sandy Cemetery.
A memorial service will be
held later in the year.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger may be sent to
G & H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 1, 2020
