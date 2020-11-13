|
DRAGE Michael Mathias Of Blunham, passed away peacefully on 29th October 2020, aged 84 years.
A much loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad, Son and Brother.
Funeral service takes place on
Thursday 19th November in
St Edmunds or St James' Church, Blunham at 2pm followed by cremation.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG or https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sophie-jefferies
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 13, 2020