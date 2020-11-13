Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Drage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Drage

Notice Condolences

Michael Drage Notice
DRAGE Michael Mathias Of Blunham, passed away peacefully on 29th October 2020, aged 84 years.

A much loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad, Son and Brother.

Funeral service takes place on
Thursday 19th November in
St Edmunds or St James' Church, Blunham at 2pm followed by cremation.

Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to

G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG or https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sophie-jefferies
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -