Drage
Michael "Mick"
It is with great sadness that Michael "Mick" Drage, of Blunham, Beds,
passed away on 29th October 2020, aged 84.
He is very much loved and missed by his wife Evelyn, myself Deb, son
Adrian, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private family funeral will take place on 19th November 2020.
My mother would prefer donations to be made to the Cancer UK fund.
Any enquiries to G&H Seamer Funeral Directors,47 High Street, Sandy, Beds
SG19 1AG Tel: 01767 680519.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 13, 2020