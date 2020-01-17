Home

Michael Rawlins Notice
RAWLINS Michael John
'Mick' Of Moggerhanger, formerly
of Blunham passed away peacefully on 8th January 2020
in Park House Nursing Home,
aged 84 years.
A much loved Husband, Father,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral service takes place on
Friday 24th January in St John's
Church, Moggerhanger followed
by interment in Blunham cemetery.
The family have requested mourners
wear something of colour.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired for either East Anglian Air
Ambulance or RNLI may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 17, 2020
