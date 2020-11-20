|
|
|
MURDEN Monica Mary
(formerly Barnes) Passed away peacefully at home
on 11th November,
aged 85 years.
Much loved wife to Ian
for over 63 years,
devoted mum to
Jayne, Tim, Kathy & Hugh,
big sister to Frank,
and former co-owner of
Roberts Bakery in Meppershall,
she will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
A private mass is to be held at
St Francis of Assisi Church,
Shefford on Wednesday 2nd December.
Her family would prefer donations to be made to British Lung Foundation, in honour of the quiet courage she showed living with illness
for so many years.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 20, 2020