Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
3 Market Square
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
01767 315700
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Baker

Notice Condolences

Olive Baker Notice
BAKER Olive May Passed away peacefully
on 31st May 2020,
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Barry (Benny) Baker and loving mother to Carol, Dave
and Jackie and devoted grandma
and great-grandma to Georgie, Lauren, Lisa and Connor, Charlie, Scarlett, Layla, Arthur and Mason.

The funeral service is to take
place at Bedford Crematorium
on 25th June 2020 at 4pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome,
in favour of Dementia UK
and can be made at
https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/
funeral-notices/31-05-2020
-olive-may-baker/
C/o Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
Tel 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -