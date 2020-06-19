|
|
|
BAKER Olive May Passed away peacefully
on 31st May 2020,
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Barry (Benny) Baker and loving mother to Carol, Dave
and Jackie and devoted grandma
and great-grandma to Georgie, Lauren, Lisa and Connor, Charlie, Scarlett, Layla, Arthur and Mason.
The funeral service is to take
place at Bedford Crematorium
on 25th June 2020 at 4pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome,
in favour of Dementia UK
and can be made at
https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/
funeral-notices/31-05-2020
-olive-may-baker/
C/o Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
Tel 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 19, 2020