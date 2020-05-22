Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Flint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Flint

Notice Condolences

Pamela Flint Notice
FLINT Pamela Joan Of Meppershall.
Passed away at home on
9th May 2020, aged 90 years, after a short illness.
Wife of Arthur Flint (deceased),
father of Alison and Richard,
father-in-law of Gordon and a much loved grandmother of Matthew, Andrew, Alice, Joshua, Noah, Annabelle and great grandmother to Emily.
She will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
11:00 am in North Herts Crematorium on Monday, 1st June.
Due to current circumstances
invited family only.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired, may be sent to the Sue Ryder Hospice or given to
Alison or Richard, or sent via http://www.memorygiving.com/
pamelaflint
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -