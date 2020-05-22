|
|
|
FLINT Pamela Joan Of Meppershall.
Passed away at home on
9th May 2020, aged 90 years, after a short illness.
Wife of Arthur Flint (deceased),
father of Alison and Richard,
father-in-law of Gordon and a much loved grandmother of Matthew, Andrew, Alice, Joshua, Noah, Annabelle and great grandmother to Emily.
She will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
11:00 am in North Herts Crematorium on Monday, 1st June.
Due to current circumstances
invited family only.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired, may be sent to the Sue Ryder Hospice or given to
Alison or Richard, or sent via http://www.memorygiving.com/
pamelaflint
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 22, 2020