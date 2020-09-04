|
|
|
Titmus Patricia Marian Passed away peacefully at her home in Gamlingay on 31st August 2020,
after a short illness.
Funeral service takes place in
St Mary the Virgin Church,
Gamlingay at 12:30 pm on
Wednesday 16th September.
Followed by cremation at
Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Sue Ryder, St Johns Moggerhanger may either be sent to
G & H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG or be made via the G & H Seamer website www.ghseamer.co.uk
(Donation cheques may either be
made payable to the charity or
G & H Seamer donation account)
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 4, 2020