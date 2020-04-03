Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
11:30
Bedford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Dudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Dudley

Notice Condolences

Paul Dudley Notice
DUDLEY Paul Christopher of Shillington
passed away on
25th March 2020
in Bedford Hospital aged 75 years.

A much loved husband of the late Maddy, Dad, Grandad and Brother.

Funeral service takes place on Thursday 16th April at 11.30am
in Bedford Crematorium,
for immediate family only.

Family flowers only, donations for Bedford Hospital Charity may be sent via G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG through our website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -