|
|
|
DUDLEY Paul Christopher of Shillington
passed away on
25th March 2020
in Bedford Hospital aged 75 years.
A much loved husband of the late Maddy, Dad, Grandad and Brother.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 16th April at 11.30am
in Bedford Crematorium,
for immediate family only.
Family flowers only, donations for Bedford Hospital Charity may be sent via G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG through our website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Apr. 3, 2020