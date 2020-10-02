|
|
|
GILLETT PHILIP
of Hail Weston,
formerly of Gamlingay,
tragically passed away on
Tuesday 22nd September 2020
whilst playing at a Cricket Match
in Cambridge, aged 60 years.
Much loved partner to Tracy,
Son of John, Brother to Tracey,
Father to Ryan and Dale and
Grandad to Lola, Madison,
Bella, Ronnie and Matilda.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Due to current circumstances the
funeral will be private by invitation only, but for those who wish to pay their respects this can be done outside the church grounds with social distancing.
The service will be live streamed and access details can be obtained from G&H Seamer Funeral Directors.
The funeral service will take place at
St Peter and St Pauls Church,
Little Gransden on Friday
9th October 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations may be
made in his memory to
East Anglian Air Ambulance
may be sent to
G&H Seamer Funeral Directors,
High Street, Sandy, Beds,
SG19 1AG, 01767 680519.
or via their website.
www.ghseamer.co.uk.
Once restrictions are lifted,
a memorial service to celebrate
Philip's life will take place
at a future date.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 2, 2020