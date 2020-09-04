|
Wood Philip Norris Of Potton, passed away peacefully at home on 21st August 2020.
Much loved Husband of Hazel,
a loving Dad to Deborah,
Grandad to Thomas & Emma
and Great Gramps to Ava.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service takes please at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road. Due to the current situation we can only have limited numbers at the service.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Sue Ryder, St. Johns Moggerhanger may either be sent to
G & H, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds
SG19 1AG or be made via the G & H Seamer website www.ghseamer.co.uk
(Donation cheques may either be made payable to the charity or G & H Seamer donation account)
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 4, 2020