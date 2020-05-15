Home

Notice Condolences

Prudence Moore Notice
Moore Prudence Ann Died at St. John's Hospice, Moggerhanger, on Sunday 10th May 2020, aged 73.
Loving sister to Elizabeth, tireless friend and kind companion to many people in and around Biggleswade.
Remembered with gratitude by all associated with Sunnyside School, Biggleswade, where she
was Headteacher.
'Well done, good and faithful servant.'
Cremation to be attended by invited family and friends only,
due to current limitations.
A Thanksgiving Service for Pru's life,
to which all are welcome, will be held at
St. Andrew's Church Biggleswade when gatherings become possible.
For information about the Thanksgiving please contact
St. Andrew's Parish Office 01767 317207 [email protected]
uk or Woodman & Son 01767 315700.
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 15, 2020
