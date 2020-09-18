Home

Rita Cobban

Rita Cobban Notice
Cobban Rita Passed away at her home
in Weeting, Norfolk,
on 1st September and formerly of Tempsford Service Station.
Dearly loved wife of Martin, much loved mum of Les, Sonia, Paul and Kerryanne,
she will be greatly missed
by all of her family.
Due to the current restrictions a family funeral service will take place.
Any donations for The British Lung Foundation can be made online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent along with any enquiries to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, Suffolk. IP27 0EW
Tel 01842 - 810534
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 18, 2020
