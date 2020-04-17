|
|
|
FOX Robert Frank of Moggerhanger,
passed away peacefully after
a brave fight on 3rd April 2020 in Bedford Hospital,
aged 91 years.
A much loved Husband to Joan,
Dad of Alan and Sharon,
Father in law to Ellie and Mark,
Grandad and 'Legend' to Georgia.
The committal will take place online on
Friday 1st May in Bedford
Crematorium, Norse Road,
Bedford at 8.45am.
The family will hold a celebration of life when present restrictions are lifted.
Immediate family flowers only, donations if desired for The British Heart Foundation or Royal National institute for the Deaf may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Apr. 17, 2020