Roger Taylor Notice
Taylor Roger Frederick Walter of Road Farm House, Biggleswade passed away peacefully on 11th April 2020
in Bedford Hospital,
aged 82 years.

A much loved husband, dad,
grandad, great grandad, brother,
uncle and friend to many.

Proprietor of Taylors Taxis
and 'the real' Roger Taylor

Funeral service takes place on
Friday 15th May at 11.30 am in Biggleswade Cemetery
for close family only.

Family flowers only in the form of
wild flowers or a garden posy please. Donations if desired for
Cancer Research may be sent to
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 1, 2020
