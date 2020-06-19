|
|
|
YOUNG Ronald of Gamlingay
peacefully passed away
on 2nd June 2020, aged 97 years.
Loving Father to Linda and Ronnie
and Son-in-law Graham,
Grandchildren Melanie and Richard, Great Grandchildren
Bradley, Liam and Kayley.
The funeral service is to take place
at Bedford Crematorium on
Thursday 2nd July at 1:45pm.
Please do not attend unless invited.
Flowers are welcome or donations
to the RAF Benevolent fund c/o
Woodman & son, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8AP
Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 19, 2020