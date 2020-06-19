Home

Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
3 Market Square
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
01767 315700
Notice Condolences

Ronald Young Notice
YOUNG Ronald of Gamlingay
peacefully passed away
on 2nd June 2020, aged 97 years.
Loving Father to Linda and Ronnie
and Son-in-law Graham,
Grandchildren Melanie and Richard, Great Grandchildren
Bradley, Liam and Kayley.
The funeral service is to take place
at Bedford Crematorium on
Thursday 2nd July at 1:45pm.
Please do not attend unless invited.
Flowers are welcome or donations
to the RAF Benevolent fund c/o
Woodman & son, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8AP
Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 19, 2020
