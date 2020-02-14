|
|
|
ROSTRON Roy 12.05.37 - 01.02.2020
Age 82.
Died peacefully at home
surrounded by close family.
A deeply loved husband, father and grandad, he leaves behind his beloved wife, children and grandchildren.
We all grieve his loss.
Roy set up his insurance business in Biggleswade and worked tirelessly
for the town through the
Chamber of Trade.
John O'Gaunt Golf Club was his second home and will be the location of his final send off for those who knew him.
His funeral mass takes place on
Tuesday 18th February 2020
at 10.00am
at St Hugh of Lincoln RC Church, Letchworth.
All are welcome but no flowers please, though a collection will be taken for Bowel Cancer UK.
Any enquiries to
Benedict Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Henlow Camp.
01462 337684
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 14, 2020