G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Sydney Grover Notice
GROVER Sydney Of Sandy,
passed away peacefully on
27th February 2020
at home, aged 71 years.
Much loved Dad, Grandad, Brother and Friend. He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 19th March 2020 in
Bedford Crematorium,
Norse Road at 3.15 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Bedford Day Care Hospice, Sue Ryder Moggerhanger or
British Heart Foundation, may be sent to G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 6, 2020
