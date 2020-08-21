|
|
|
Soanes Sylvia Christine Of North Wales formerly of Sandy, passed away peacefully on
6th August 2020 at home,
aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of the late Ronald, mother to Lesley, Deborah, Nicola
and Caroline, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral service takes place
today, Friday 21st August in
St Swithuns Church, Sandy at
11.15 am followed by interment
in Sandy Cemetery
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK
may be sent to G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 21, 2020