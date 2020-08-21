Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Soanes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Soanes

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Soanes Notice
Soanes Sylvia Christine Of North Wales formerly of Sandy, passed away peacefully on
6th August 2020 at home,
aged 81 years.

Much loved wife of the late Ronald, mother to Lesley, Deborah, Nicola
and Caroline, grandmother
and great grandmother.

Funeral service takes place
today, Friday 21st August in
St Swithuns Church, Sandy at
11.15 am followed by interment
in Sandy Cemetery

Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK
may be sent to G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -