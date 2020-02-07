Home

Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
3 Market Square
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
01767 315700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00
St Mary the Virgin
Potton
Tom Miles Notice
MILES Tom Of Potton, passed away peacefully
in Bedford Hospital on
21st January 2020, aged 94 years.
A much loved husband to the late Pam, dad, grandad and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all that knew him.
The funeral service is to take place at 11am at St Mary the Virgin, Potton, on
Tuesday 3rd March 2020, followed by burial in Potton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome made
payable to Alzheimer's Society
c/o Woodman & Son Funeral Directors, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -