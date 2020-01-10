Home

Tony Boxall Notice
BOXALL Tony Passed away at home on
30th December 2019,
after a long and difficult illness, so bravely borne.
Dearly loved husband of Chris,
and formerly the late Kathleen,
a much loved, Dad, Grandad, Step-dad, Brother and Friend to many.
Funeral service takes place on
Friday 10th January in St Marys Church Potton at 11am, followed by
interment in Potton Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for: Palliative Care Hub, St Johns Hospice, Moggerhanger, who have been a wonderful support and comfort to us,
may be sent to
G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy,
Beds SG19 1AG
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 10, 2020
