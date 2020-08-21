|
Jones Tracey
(née Smith) Passed away peacefully on
Monday 27th July 2020,
aged 52 years.
A loving wife to David and mother to Thomas, daughter to Derek and Shelagh and sister to Nicky.
A private Funeral Service will be held
on Tuesday 25th August 2020.
Flowers are welcome, but donations
in memory of Tracey may be made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and can be sent c/o T L Cobbold
11-13 New Street, St Neots, Cambridgeshire PE19 1AE.
Telephone 01480 476136.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 21, 2020