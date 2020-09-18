|
|
|
WADE Val of Potton passed away peacefully at home on
2nd September 2020,
aged 73 years.
Much loved wife of John,
a loving Mum to Kirstie,
Lisa and Dawn and son in laws,
Gideon, David and Gary.
Loving Nan to Jack, Bradley,
Charlie, James, Emily, Evie and Annie.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service takes place on
Monday 21st September 2020
in Bedford Crematorium,
Norse Road at 11.30 am.
Due to the current restrictions,
the numbers of mourners inside
the crematorium are limited.
The service can be viewed online - password available from G&H Seamer.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Sue Ryder, St John's, Moggerhanger
may be sent to
G&H Seamer,
47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds,
SG19 1AG
or via their website
www.ghseamer.co.uk.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 18, 2020