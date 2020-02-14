Home

G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Vivian Barham

Notice

Vivian Barham Notice
Barham Vivian Winifred (Viv)
(nee Wilson) Passed away peacefully at home on 7th February 2020,
aged 88 years.
Very much loved wife of the late Doug, mother, grandmother,
great grandmother and
great, great grandmother.
Funeral service takes place at
North Herts Crematorium,
Bedford Road, Holwell, Hitchin,
SG5 3RT on Wednesday
26th February at 12.00 midday.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to Sue Ryder, Moggerhanger may be sent to
G & H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 14, 2020
Remember
