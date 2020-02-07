|
JONES Wendy
Of Cople Village,
passed away suddenly at home on 26th January 2020,
aged 74 years.
A much loved mum to Paul and Helen, Nan to Jade, Jacob, Georgina and Sam, Great Nan to Millie and
a special friend to many.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 27th February 2020 in Bedford Crematorium,
Norse Road at 1.45 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK
may be sent to G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 7, 2020