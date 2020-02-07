Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
13:45
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Jones

Notice Condolences

Wendy Jones Notice
JONES Wendy
Of Cople Village,
passed away suddenly at home on 26th January 2020,
aged 74 years.

A much loved mum to Paul and Helen, Nan to Jade, Jacob, Georgina and Sam, Great Nan to Millie and
a special friend to many.

Funeral service takes place on Thursday 27th February 2020 in Bedford Crematorium,
Norse Road at 1.45 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK
may be sent to G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -