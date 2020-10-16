|
|
|
GRAY Yvonne Passed away peacefully on
5th October 2020, aged 66 years.
Loving wife to the late Martin and mother to Laura, Gemma and Susannah and a cherished nanny to Elin, Millie and Charlotte.
The Funeral service is to take place at St Andrew's Parish Church, Biggleswade on Thursday
29th October at 12noon.
Due to current circumstances, this is a restricted service. Followed by Committal at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcomed for
Sue Ryder St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger via our website.
Enquires c/o Woodman and Son,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8AP Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 16, 2020