CHEBOYGAN -- Aaron Robert Stillwell passed away Sept. 5, 2019.

Born May 7, 1991, Aaron had a real love of nature. To say he enjoyed the outdoors is an understatement -- he lived for the outdoors. He would capture scenic photos and videos of his many adventures with his GoPro to share with everyone to enjoy. Hunting, fishing, kayaking and just sleeping under the stars while camping were the things he loved to do most in life. His place of peace was up north at the family farm. He especially loved tooling around the trails of Long Lake.

Aaron enjoyed work that allowed him to be outdoors and physical. He was excited to be a part of the DNR a couple summers ago. After that, he acquired his CDL and journeyed out of state, venturing west to work in the oil fields.

In his free time, he would drive around the midwest and western states, taking in the wonders and scenery. Locally, he was a ranch hand, tending to the land, operating equipment, even giving hay rides during the Annual Cancer Ride. His most recent job, back in Michigan, was road construction and running heavy equipment. When asked what he did for a living, he would proudly say "roughneck" with a smile, referring to the fact he took pride in working the toughest lines of work -- all for his daughter, his greatest passion.

Aaron had a love for working on vehicles. Regardless of whether he was building up a truck for mud bogging, two-tracking, or fine-tuning a car for speed, such as his Mustang, Aaron was a natural when it came to the trade. He was always there whenever a family member or buddy's vehicle broke down or got stuck. If he couldn't be there, he was giving instructions on how to fix the problem.

His family was always a safe place for him to land. His sisters were his biggest supporters and he always came to their side as well. Love of family had been instilled in him early on. He passed this on by always taking the time to spend quality time with his daughter, niece and nephews.

Aaron had a love for art. One of his favorite activities with the kids was to paint. He loved to paint scenic pictures. His art decorates his family's wall and is a constant reminder of his love for family and the outdoors.

Aaron fiercely loved his daughter, Dahlilah Justine. She was the number one source of pride in his life. He spent time teaching her the joys and peace he found in nature. Once when asked if she needed help carrying camping gear, she replied, "I can do it, my dad taught me how to be strong." She is a natural survivalist just like her father, and he taught her everything he knew. She always made him smile and laugh. He loved to hear her read from books and when she would sing her heart out. Dahlilah meant the world to Aaron.

To know him was to love him.

He is survived by the love of his life, Shakir Smith; daughter, Dahlilah Justine Stillwell; sons, Rueben James Hatt (unbiological) and Shiloh Clifford Ray Bramer; mother, Linda L. Stillwell; father and step-mother, Harding (Brenda) Angel; godmother, Katie (Geeseman) Hughes; sisters, Kristen M. Stillwell (Kristopher Pike) and Katie L. (Stillwell) Sprague; brother; Brandon Angel; grandparents, Robert and Juanita Stillwell; aunts and uncles, Bobbie (Steve) Wonsey, Annette Angel and Neil (Raylene) Stillwell; and step-sisters, Amber Jennings and Ashley Dore.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Janet (Pete) Volk; great-grandparents, Norman (Leona) Stillwell; aunt, Sheryl Angel; and step-brother, Tyler VanWieren.

There are so many family and friends that he loved. He loved so easily and forgave just as easily.

Memorial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the family farm in Cheboygan, with Pastor John Schott officiating. Aaron will be laid to rest at Hebron Township Cemetery.