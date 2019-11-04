RODNEY - Ada W. Morden, 93, of Rodney passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 24, 1926, in Martiny Township, the daughter of Frank and Margaret (Drier) Jehnzen.

Ada married Alvin "Dan" Morden on Oct. 12, 1942, in Big Rapids and together they raised their family in Rodney.

Ada was employed by Wolverine World Wide as a stitcher/marker for over ten years. She had many talents: sewing, quilting, knitting hats and mittens and crocheting doilies. She enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning. She was a member of Chippewa Lake Community Church.

Ada is survived by her son, Art (Patricia Linnen) Morden of Chippewa Lake; four daughters, Linda Lytle of Rodney, Sharon (David) Miller of Sparta, Shirley (Daniel) Hazen of Rodney, and Sue McLaughlin of Morley; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Hilda Morden of Rodney; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years, Dan Morden; daughter-in-law, Sharon Morden; three sons-in-law, Bill McLaughlin, David Lytle, and Terry Lutjens; four siblings, Gertrude (Kennard) Lintemuth, Carl (Evelyn) Jehnzen, Adoplh (Adeline) Jehnzen, and Wilma (Edward) Whaley.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids with her great-niece, Pastor Angela King officiating.

The family will greet friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Ada will be laid to rest at Martiny Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ada's name to Hospice of Michigan Big Rapids.

