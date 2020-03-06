BIG RAPIDS -- Agnes A. Tornblom, 95, passed away Wednesday, March 4, at the Brook of Big Rapids.

Agnes was born Feb. 8, 1925, in Big Rapids, to Ralph and Flossie (Welch) Nelson. Her early education took to place at Fifth Ward Elementary, now Eastwood Early Childhood Community. Agnes graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1943, with the highest honors in a class of 114 students.

Agnes held various jobs throughout her life. She was a clerk at Dibble Dime Store, cared for babies, and ironed and mended clothing for several families. Following graduation, she became a telephone operator working in Fremont, Hastings and Greenville. Agnes also trained operators in Big Rapids. Later she became a secretary, locally employed by Michigan State University Extension for 17 years.

Agnes married Robert Lyons Tornblom, at Third Avenue Methodist Church, on Aug. 24, 1947. To this union were born two children, Paul, in 1952 and Phillip, in 1954.

Agnes enjoyed volunteering as a Cub Scout leader, Sunday school teacher, and as co-director of the Mecosta County Historical Museum. She served on the Colfax Township Election Board, several boards for the Big Rapids First United Methodist Church, and was a gift shop volunteer at the Mecosta County Medical Center.

She was also a 50 year member of the Jump and Run Club Cooperative Extension Service. In June 1944, she was awarded the Mecosta County Resolution for her many years of service to the Mecosta County Historical Society for preservation and presentation programs in schools, nursing homes and clubs.

Agnes received the Mary Pine Award in 2002 at Senior Enrichment Day, as well as being honored by Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in 1995, for over 1000 volunteer hours of service to the county.

Her hobbies included ceramics, quilting, yard work and traveling. She used her talents to make quilts for her grandchildren and genealogy books for her family.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, July 14, 1995; her parents; brother, Robert; sister, Marie; and grandson, Andrew.

She is survived by sons, Paul (Danna), of New Iberia, Louisiana, and Phillip (Deb), of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher (Courtney), Jeffrey (Emily), Peter and Elizabeth; six great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Nelson, of Port Richey, Florida, and Big Rapids; sister, Irene Klinger, of Pasadena, California; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the Big Rapids First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Devon Herrell officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Agnes' name to the Big Rapids First United Methodist Church, the Mecosta County Historical Museum, Spectrum Health Hospice, or Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America - Michigan Chapter.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com