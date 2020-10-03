GOWEN — Albert Gene Higginson, 78, of Gowen, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, Sept., 27, 2020, at his home.

Gene was born in Stanwood, on Oct. 26, 1941. He was the youngest child of Joseph James Higginson and Florence (Brassington) Newcombe Higginson.

Raised in the Stanwood area, Gene was a member of the first graduating class of Morley Stanwood High School in 1959. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He served aboard the Destroyer, Dennis J Buckley, in the Pacific Ocean and spent time at Subic Bay naval base in the Philippines. Gene was honorably discharged in early 1963.

After leaving the Navy, Gene met Barbara Elizabeth (Sharp) Higginson at Maxfield's, near Edmore, in late 1963. They were married June 20, 1964, and began a family.

Gene was a member of the American Legion Post 101, in Greenville. He was an employee of Tower Automotive for nearly 40 years. He was an avid civil war historian, and loved TV shows about Alaska and living off the grid. He was an active softball player in his younger years as a pitcher on several winning teams. He loved deer hunting, winning the Michigan state championship for eight point division with a bow in 1989. This was a real source of pride to him. He also loved watching (and complaining about) the Detroit Tigers, was on several church bowling leagues and enjoyed playing Bingo.

Gene was very loyal and protective of his family, and deeply loved his grandchildren. He loved animals and was very kind and gentle. Gene loved God and was very involved in his church until his health became an issue. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara; children, Steve and Daria (Albrecht) Higginson, Rex Higginson (partner Kim Ward), and Darci (Higginson) and Kevin Thompson; grandchildren, Brittany (Thompson) and Troy Spade, Zack Thompson, Max Higginson (his mother Michelle Thomas), and Kennedy and Madalaine Higginson; great-grandchildren, Tristan Thompson and Parker Spade; and brother, John (Jeanne) Kerr.

Gene also loved his many cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family & friends and of course his dog, Ollie, his best friend, who was a gift from his late grandson, Trevor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Evelyn Joan Howe and Juana Yeager; brothers, Stan, George and Ralph Newcombe and Russ, Gale and Joe Higginson; sisters-in-law, Marguerite, Lucy, Clara and Teddy Newcombe; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Katie Rieckman; grandson, Trevor Thompson; and his special dog, Oscar.

Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be planned in the near future. Family will be notified. His cremated remains will be buried at West Montcalm Cemetery near Greenville.

Hurst Funeral Home is serving the Higginson family, and memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.hurstfh.com.