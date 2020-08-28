Albert Hylek

GRAND LEDGE — Albert "Ted" Hylek, formerly of Grand Ledge, Michigan passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2020.

Ted was born in Lansing, on March 16, 1938, the son of Albert and Margaret (Burns) Hylek.

His passions were gardening, usually the bigger the better, and photography.

Ted and Carolyn rarely missed any of their boys' sporting events and later in life enjoyed traveling to their grandkids' sporting events, taking pictures of their talented performances and games. Ted later joined the Canadian Lakes Camera Club, learning to take pictures of nature and lighthouses.

Ted served in the U.S. Marine Corp., living in Japan for a short period of time.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents.

Ted will be greatly missed by his wife of nearly 61 years, Mary "Carolyn" Hylek; his sons, Jeff (Shelley Jara, girlfriend), Todd (Barb Farr, fiancée) and Kurt (Carrie) Hylek; sister, Sue (Tom) Rubino; and grandchildren, Tanner and Chase Hylek, Reilly and Luke Farr, and Brooke and Logan Hylek.

The family would like to express many thanks and gratitude to Kami Lehnert, Judy Gross, Elara Caring and all the many friends. Ted and Carolyn had a much richer life because of all those who cared and helped.

A memorial service is being planned for Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at noon and will be at Wheatland Township Park pavilion, 398 Charles St., Remus, Michigan 49340, with Pastor Adrian Eising officiating.

To accommodate social distancing and possible inclement weather, the service will be under a large pavilion with seating. If you wish to further distance, you are welcome to bring your own chairs to set up under the pavilion and casual attire is recommended.

Please wear face masks so that everyone can pay their respects without concern for safety.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the service or online at janowiczfh.com.