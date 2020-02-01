BIG RAPIDS -- Alene T. Moore, 103, formerly of Big Rapids, passed away Jan. 9, 2020, in Holt.

She was born Oct. 31, 1916, in Carmi, Illinois, to the late Roscoe and Agnes (Thomas) Garrison.

Alene was a longtime member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Big Rapids. She worked at the college bookstore at Ferris State University, was a bookkeeper for the Good Housekeeping Store and also worked many years for hospice. Alene was a longtime member and past president of BPW.

She is survived by her son, Bill (Mary) Moore; daughter, Jolene Everhart, daughter-in-law, Sue Moore; grandchildren Hadley (Dustin), Spencer, Chris, Cathy, Tia (Asa), Bryan (Theresa) and Danielle; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dillard Garrison; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Alene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward H. Moore; son, Dennis Moore; son-in-law, Steven Everhart; brother, Charles; and sisters, Alma, Lois, Vera, and Alice.

A celebration of life service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at St. Michael's Episcopal Church 6500 Amwood Drive, in Lansing, with the Rev. Nikki Seger officiating. There will be a visitation half an hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, in Big Rapids, or to Compassus Hospice.

Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel.