LAKEVIEW -- Aletha Lois (Lockwood) Sutherland, 90, of Morley, passed away Monday, at Royal View Retirement Community in Mecosta.

She was born in Remus on March 10, 1929, the daughter of Vernon and Hazel (Hyder) Lockwood.

She was raised in the Remus area and graduated from Remus High School with the class of 1946. Aletha married Kenneth Sutherland at the Pastor's parsonage in Remus on Jan. 14, 1950.

She was employed by the Remus Bank before becoming the secretary and part owner of Sutherland Gas and Oil with her husband. They worked together for 50 years before their retirement in 1997. She enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling to Florida and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Aletha will forever be missed and is survived by her daughter, Lois McKelvey; four grandchildren, Michelle (Pat) McKenna, Brenda Benjamin, Melissa (Brian) Charron and Matt McKelvey; and five great-grandchildren, Zach and Garrett Charron, Riley McKenna, Marcus and Mara McKelvey.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ken, in 2000; her daughter, Kay Steinman, in 2003; her parents; and three brothers, Orville, Eldon and Darrell Lockwood.

Private family services will be scheduled for a later date.

Contributions in Aletha's memory may be directed to the or the .

