BIG RAPIDS -- A. Donald Grant was born to Scottish immigrants Alexander and Helen Gilchrist (Thomson) Grant in Donora, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 21, 1929. He died July 5, 2019, while on vacation in Scotland with his wife, Susan, and friends.

The town of his birth was an industrial city that attracted immigrants from around the globe. As the mills closed down, Donald's family moved to Detroit when he was a teen. He graduated from Pershing High School and joined the military to serve his country. Initially, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, but was mustered out when it was discovered he lied about his age to join. He then joined the U.S. Army, served honorably, and was discharged into the U.S. Naval Reserve. Donald had just returned to civilian life when the Korean Conflict was declared and to his great surprise, he was reactivated and began his service on an aircraft carrier stationed outside Philadelphia.

Donald wasn't a "typical" sailor in that he used his leave time to learn to roller skate. When he was discharged and returned home, he honed his skating skills, participated in competitive pairs skating and even judged competitions. He worked at various jobs: factory work; truck driver; transport with the Army Corps of Engineers; and as a sales agent with Hertz until he entered State of Michigan Civil Service in various administrative positions.

Donald earned an associate's degree from Macomb Community College and was working on his bachelor's degree at Wayne State University when he and Susan married and moved to Florida in 1973. Donald always wanted to live in Florida, so was quite disappointed when he was unable to find meaningful work there due to a recession. He requested reinstatement to State Civil Service and was offered a position in Big Rapids, where he and Susan moved in 1977, and he lived until his death. It is a comfort that he at least got to winter in Florida for the past five years, partially realizing his dream.

Donald's interests included motorcycles, opera, old movies and he was a "news junkie." But his real passion was golf. When he retired in 1995, Donald and his best friend took a dream trip to Scotland to golf for three weeks. One of the reasons he loved to winter in Florida was so that he could engage in his passion all year but here at home, he played in three leagues every week and whenever he could get to the golf course. When not golfing with his buddies, he was sharing breakfast at the Wild Rose Cafe with them, solving the world's dilemmas. He served his community on the Green Charter Township Board from 1996-2008; and was active in the United Church of Big Rapids and served on the WISE Golf Outing Committee.

Donald was a great storyteller. He had an engaging sense of humor and was a loving and supportive spouse. He is survived by his wife, Susan, and a wide-ranging group of friends who will miss his wonderful tales, his quick wit and his sincere and lasting friendship. He will be remembered for his enthusiasm for life, his optimism and the childlike sense of wonder that kept him forever young.

A memorial service will be held later this summer.