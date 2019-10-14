Alice Jane Anderson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Jane Anderson.
Service Information
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME - BIG RAPIDS
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI
49307-1844
(231)-796-8628
Obituary
Send Flowers

BIG RAPIDS -- Alice Jane Anderson, 97, of Big Rapids, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Big Rapids. Alice Jane's family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, and after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's Pioneer. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.