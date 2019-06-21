BIG RAPIDS -- Alice M. Waite, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

She was born Aug. 6, 1945, in Lansing, the daughter of Melvin A. Sr. and Lila E. (Baker) Yarrington.

Alice married Lyle E. Waite on Sept. 2, 1961, at the First Baptist Church in Big Rapids. They made their home in Sand Lake for more than 30 years.

Alice worked at various jobs throughout her life. Her last employment was with the state of Michigan.

Alice is survived by her four sisters, Gerri Wheeler, of Big Rapids, Eleanor Spedowski, of Big Rapids, Grace Kitelinger, of Grant Center, and Shirley Holmes, of Paris; sister-in-law, Lena Yarrington, of Paris; brother-in-law, Henry Waite, of Pierson; and more than 100 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle, in 2015; five sisters; and three brothers.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor David Westover officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services.

Private burial will be at Fairview Cemetery near Stanwood.

