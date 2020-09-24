BIG RAPIDS -- Allan Millan "Growler" Bacon, 91, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home in the country.

He was born May 22, 1929, in Flint, the son of Millan and Mary (Rhyndress) Bacon.

Allan was a 1947 graduate of Big Rapids High School. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1948. While serving in Japan, he was the clerk to General MacArthur.

Allan attended Ferris Institute and played on the varsity football team.

He married Shirley June Sherer in 1952 in Big Rapids, and together they raised their family.

Allan was employed by Consumers Energy and retired after 40 years.

He was community-minded, serving on the Big Rapids School Board, a member of the Big Rapids Eagles Aeries No. 2535, served on the local board of directors for AARP for 13 years and volunteered as a driver for the Mecosta County Commission on Aging.

Allan and Shirley enjoyed wintering in Tucson, Arizona, where they participated in the Senior Olympics. Allan was also a member of the Shriners in Tucson.

He loved the outdoors; Allan enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, golfing and feeding the deer on his property. He also liked horses and bowling.

Allan is survived by four children, Michael Allan Bacon, of Gaylord, Suzann Beth Bacon, of Ferrysburg, Theresa Ann (James) Bacon-Baguley, of Hudsonville and Barbara Ellen (special friend Cory DeVries) Walters, of Clarksville; eight grandchildren, Ashleigh, Heather, Taylor, Erin, James, Lauren, Justin and Aly; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Bacon, in 2011; his sister, Ruth Mattix; and his parents.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will take place. Allan will be laid to rest at Pine Plains Cemetery in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions may be made in Allan's name to the Big Rapids Eagles Aeries No. 2535.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.