BIG RAPIDS -- Allen Hubert "Bud" VanAlstine, 90, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, May 19, at his residence, surrounded by his family.He was born March 31, 1930, in Pontiac, the son of Alva and Clarice (Lantz) VanAlstine.On April 25, 1953, Bud married Bertha Jean Beaumont. For many years, he worked for Consumer's Energy, until retiring in 1987.Bud and Bertha then moved to Grant Center and were members of the Grant Center United Methodist Church. Bud loved to hunt, and was an avid supporter of the NRA. With a smile on his face, he was always willing to lend a hand to friends and neighbors.Bud is survived by his wife, Bertha; their children, Glen (Brenda, his favorite daughter-in-law) VanAlstine, of Oxford, and Bonnie (Ted) Younk, of Lake Orion; his six grandchildren, Tiffany (Jason) Crisman, Stephanie (Dell) Burns, Caraline (Tony) Milliken, Shellie Conner, Rosemary (Matt) Chvojka, and Raina (Aaron) Sprague; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jayla, Lucas, Jacob, Tyler, Bruce, Brandon, Ashley, A.J., Haileigh, Tricia, and Josh; his brothers, Roger (Donna) VanAlstine and Lynn (Connie) VanAlstine; grand-dogs, Chloe and Lexi; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister; and brother-in-law, Jean and Leo Thurston.A celebration of Bud's life will be announced at a later date. He will be buried in the Grant Center Cemetery, near the church.Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Grant Center Church or Spectrum Health Hospice.Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 21, 2020.