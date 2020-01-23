MORLEY -- Allen Randolph "Randy" Hughes, 77, of Morley, passed away unexpectedly Sunday at his home.

He was born Aug. 22, 1942, in Gary, West Virginia, the son of Randolph "Link" and Deborah (Mitchem) Hughes.

Randy trusted in the Lord and was a member of the Church of God. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Randy married Joan Schoonmaker on April 21, 1969, in Florida, and together they raised their children in the Cedar Springs and Morley areas.

He was employed by American Die Casting in Grand Rapids, and later Singleton's RV in Muskegon.

Randy was a strong man who lived a long and adventurous life and overcame many health obstacles and injuries. He grew up in the mountains, sledding, jumping trains and racing cars. He was a great storyteller. Randy enjoyed being outside, hunting and fishing. He loved teaching and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Randy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan Hughes; 11 children, Douglas (Ann) Hughes, Finley (Jenni) Hughes, Susan (Mike) Price, Tim (Julie) Bassett, Manda Scholtz, Kenny (Melissa) Thomas, Tammy (Scott) Johnson, Jonathan Terrill, Aaron Sharp, Christian Sharp and Alyssa Rodriguez; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four siblings, Wally (AnneMarie) Hughes, Deborah (Robert) Maxwell, Donald (Connie) Burress and Delainah Burress; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; biological parents, Jack Burress and Ruby Hutcheson; brothers and sisters, Benny, Tim and Richard Hughes, Doris Justice, Claudette Stangline, and Ray, Allen and Daryl Burress; grandchildren, Justin, Joel, Emily, Robert, Jaiden and an infant grandchild.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, with Pastor Joe Cottle officiating. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

