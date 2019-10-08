Dear family and friends,

I have gone home to be with my friend and savior, Jesus Christ. When I was in my early 30s, my wife, Jackie, was telling me about how she accepted Jesus Christ as her savior. I knew that I wanted him too.

So, I asked Jesus to come into my heart. I would like to ask you, do you believe and have you asked Jesus to come into your heart, to be your savior? You know we only have this minute to decide because we never know when life will be taken from us.

The choice is yours. Will it be Jesus as your savior or hell? Choose you this day, whom you will serve. I love you all.

I have a son, Darrell, who went to meet Jesus, and a little baby that we never got to meet. It will be wonderful to meet them.

I give all my love to my wife, Jackie; and children, David and his wife, Candy, my daughter, Dannette and her husband, Randy, and Daniel and his wife, Cheri; and all my grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

For all the love and faith, you gave me throughout my life God.

I thank you,

Allen

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Charity Baptist Church, 20980 20 Mile Road, in Paris, with Pastor Robert King officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.

