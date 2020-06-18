Allen "Bud" VanAlstine
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BIG RAPIDS -- Allen "Bud" Van Alstine, 90, of Big Rapids, passed away May 19, 2020.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Grant Center United Methodist Church with Pastor Ken Dunn officiating.

Military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post No. 98 Honor Guard will be at 10 a.m. at the church.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved