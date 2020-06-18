BIG RAPIDS -- Allen "Bud" Van Alstine, 90, of Big Rapids, passed away May 19, 2020.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Grant Center United Methodist Church with Pastor Ken Dunn officiating.

Military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post No. 98 Honor Guard will be at 10 a.m. at the church.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.